Marlow firm named as one of best places to work in tech

A technology company in Marlow has been named second in a list of the best small tech companies to work for in the UK.

Third Avenue-based firm edison365 was recognised as part of Great Place to Work UK, which ranked 140 other organisations in the sector.

Now in its fifth year, the 2022 list showcases a collection of the best workplaces technology has to offer, with results based on what employees have reported about their experiences.

The company is one of a few firms which has implemented a four-day working week.

Ivan Lloyd, CEO at edison365, said: “Our team has been putting a lot of hard work into making edison365 a place where people can achieve a true work-life balance.

“Seeing edison365 come second confirms what we already know – that we have created a place where people can reach their full potential and enjoy what they do for a living.”