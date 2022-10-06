Marlow firm named as one of best places to work in tech

05:51PM, Thursday 06 October 2022
The team at edison365
A technology company in Marlow has been named second in a list of the best small tech companies to work for in the UK.
Third Avenue-based firm edison365 was recognised as part of Great Place to Work UK, which ranked 140 other organisations in the sector.
Now in its fifth year, the 2022 list showcases a collection of the best workplaces technology has to offer, with results based on what employees have reported about their experiences.
The company is one of a few firms which has implemented a four-day working week.
Ivan Lloyd, CEO at edison365, said: “Our team has been putting a lot of hard work into making edison365 a place where people can achieve a true work-life balance.
“Seeing edison365 come second confirms what we already know – that we have created a place where people can reach their full potential and enjoy what they do for a living.”
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Three people have been jailed after police seized Class A drugs with a value of £182,000 in Slough.
Timings for the funeral procession of the Queen’s coffin through Windsor have been unveiled by the Royal Borough.
The Royal Borough has outlined the Windsor arrangements for the procession of Her Majesty’s coffin to St George’s Chapel for the committal service.