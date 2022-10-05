Entries open for Santa's Fun Run in Marlow

A ‘sea of red Santas’ are set to take over Marlow for the return of an annual festive fun run.

The Santa’s Fun Run (which welcomes both runners and walkers) will see potentially thousands of Santas dashing for local charities – with an aim to raise £60,000.

This year the two lead charities are One Can Trust and Marlow United Charities, both centred on supporting those in need.

The frenetic Santa run takes place at 9.30am on Sunday, December 4 – with entrants congregating at Higginson Park, Marlow from 8am.

Marlow Rotary Club president Chris Kelsey said: “We want to create a fantastic fun weekend that includes teams from local businesses, schools, churches, charities, scout and guide groups, families, neighbourhoods, clubs – all running or walking for a great cause. We want the course to be a sea of red Santas.”

There are some changes made to this year’s Santa’s Fun Run, now in its 18th year.

For one, the Charity Pool is set at a record £8,000. Any team raising £50 for a charity can secure an additional £50 for it.

If the team raises over £500, the chosen charity should qualify for a share of the remaining Charity Pool balance.

John Prout, chair of the Marlow Santa’s Fun Run organising committee, said: “All of this money goes to charities chosen by entrants, and we encourage all local charities to think about entering a team. Quite simply we want to give this money away.”

The organisers – all three Marlow Rotary clubs – are also introducing a carbon offset initiative for the first time.

All funds received via the ‘donate’ button on the event website will be directed towards incremental tree planting in the South Bucks area.

There are also some pricing changes to encourage early entries.

Entrants booking before November 17 will be charged £15 for each adult and £7.50 for each young person (5-17 years). There is no charge for under-five-year-olds.

After this date, the entry price increases to £20 per adult and £10 for each young person. Entries can now be made at www.santasfunrun.org