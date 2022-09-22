In pictures: Garibaldi pub in Bourne End gets a revamp

The Garibaldi pub in Bourne End has reopened after refurbishment – now fitted with a new bar and kitchen.

The pub closed on July 9 and its former owners, Punch Pubs & Co, sold it to the community.

The Garibaldi Pub Company now own it and signed the lease to a new tenant, Ashwin Roda.

Ashwin took it over on July 19 and has undertaken a full refurbishment with new furniture, a new paint job and a brand-new bar.

“It needed freshening up. It just hadn’t been looked after,” said Ashwin. “They didn’t really operate a kitchen, so I’m putting one of those in.”

The new-look pub will have a 'proper kitchen' and will serve traditional Sunday roasts, pub food and Indian food.

Ashwin also runs The Rising Sun in Hurley – and the plan is that the Garibaldi will have a similar concept.

He also recently took on and refurbished the Rose Pub in King Street, Maidenhead.

As for drinks, The Garibaldi is ‘sticking with Rebellion Brewery’.

“It’s going to be different - it has huge potential,” said Ashwin. “It’s going to be a place to come that’s a relaxing, family-friendly atmosphere.

“I’m not going to be putting in TVs for sports and attracting crowds of youngsters. We want to get the local people back in, somewhere they can relax.”