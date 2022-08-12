Family 'shocked and saddened' after father's memorial bench stolen

The family of a late ‘much-loved’ figure in Bourne End are ‘shocked and saddened’ after a memorial bench in his honour was stolen from outside Bourne End Community Centre.

George Parker passed away on April 16, 2017.

The bench was installed in memory of him because he was ‘an integral part of the community association’ and ‘a much-loved member of the community.’

“He was there from day one when the community association was set up,” said George’s daughter Lorna Shipton.

“He was chairman in excess of 30 years. He was extremely involved in everything. He’d go there pretty much every day.”

In recognition of his public service, George was once invited to Buckingham Palace for one of the Queen’s Garden Parties.

“After he retired and became less mobile, he’d jump on his mobility scooter at 10pm, go over to the community centre to have one pint, then go home,” said Lorna.

“Absolutely everybody at the community centre knew him. He was part of the furniture.”

As such, George’s bench had been funded by donations from ‘so many different people who respected him so much.’

It was stolen from outside the community centre sometime between Friday, July 29 at around 11pm to Saturday, July 30, before 9am.

Since the bench had been attached to railings, Diane Hall, secretary of Bourne End Community Association, said she suspects someone used bolt cutters to remove it – suggesting a planned theft.

As such, she expects there was likely to be a van or similar vehicle used to transport the bench.

“All I can think is someone realised that they could take the plaque off and have a nice bench for their garden,” said Diane.

The bench had recently been restored by a member of the community who ‘spent quite a bit of time on it’, she said.

“I used to sit on that bench and chat with [George] after he was gone,” said Lorna.

“One of the last pictures I have of my mother is us all sat on that bench.

“It’s horrible that someone stole it, really ghastly.

“If the individuals who took the bench return it, no more questions will be asked. We just want it back,” she said.

Either way, the community are rallying behind the family. On social media, scores of people from Bourne End lamented the crime.

“It’s amazing how many people have been shocked by this,” said Lorna.

“A lot of people are saying they’d love to buy a new one for him.

“No one is going to accept this theft.”

Bourne End Community Centre has asked anyone who heard anything to let the community centre know.

The Community Centre office can be reached on either 01628 522604 or office@bebca.org.uk