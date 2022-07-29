Marlow Rowing Club 'more inclusive' as new pontoon installed

A rowing club in Marlow has been made more inclusive thanks to the installation of a new pontoon.

Marlow Rowing Club says the installation will ‘significantly upgrade the club’s boat launching area’, improving access and increasing space for disabled rowers.

The project included removing the old riverside quay and replacing it with a reprofiled and aligned hard standing and quay wall, creating a single level, smooth edge.

The pontoon was designed and manufactured by Inland and Coastal Marina Systems and it was designed to accommodate a rowing eight alongside with oars partially deployed, while still allowing space for wheelchairs.

Designed with special adaptations to decouple the joints, the individual modules of the pontoon have towing cleats to enable sections to be detached and transported to other parts of the river.

As a result, Marlow Rowing Club now has a more stable platform with wheelchair access for launching boats for both competitive and recreational rowing.

“Delivered on time and well managed, we are very pleased with our new pontoon,” said David Plaskitt, who headed the project at the club.