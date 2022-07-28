Cookham Parish Council among objectors to film studio project in Marlow

A project to build a new film studio in Marlow has received more than 600 objections, including from the neighbouring Cookham Parish Council.

In comparison, only 60 ‘supporting comments’ have been received by Buckinghamshire Council, although consultants to the project insist it has seen ‘strong support’ since plans were announced to construct the film studio next to the A308 in June 2021.

It comes after representatives from Marlow Film Studios were invited to present their plans to Little Marlow Parish Council.

Mark Schmull, from Arrow Planning and Tom Wells from environmental, planning and design consultants Watermans talked about several topics, including green belt, the local plan, the country park, visual amenity, traffic and transport and the environment.

“The project has seen strong support over the last year as it has gone through its various engagement phases, but we do acknowledge there are concerns on various levels and want to ensure that people have all the information they need,” he said.

“We hope the session helped the parish council and residents better understand our plans for the studios which will bring over 4,000 jobs and economic benefit to the area.”

However, with more than 600 objections online, it appears not all residents agree.

Many have cited concerns over increased traffic in the area, the size and nature of development on the greenbelt, noise and light pollution as well as the need for a film studio in Marlow with Pinewood and Bray Studios down the road.

Cookham Parish Council has echoed many of these concerns, and has ‘strongly objected’ to the plans.

“The development would seriously detract from the view from Winter Hill in our parish,” the council wrote in its response to the planning application.

“It will be a very substantial developed area in what is currently open land.

“We are aware that no one has a legal right to a view, but the openness of the greenbelt is one of its fundamental characteristics which the national planning policy framework seeks to protect.

The submission added: “This is particularly so considering solar panels on the roofs of the buildings. These are both unsightly in themselves when viewed from above, and very reflective.

“This aspect in particular would be seriously detrimental to the enjoyment of all walkers along the network of paths around Winter Hill our parish, but also to the amenities of our residents.”

A spokesperson for Marlow Film Studios said: “After a year of open and positive public consultation, Marlow Film Studios has seen strong support for its proposal to build a state-of-the-art film studio on the former landfill site adjacent to the A404 at Westhorpe Junction.

“The full planning application outlines the strong benefits to the local community including more than 4,000 jobs in the local economy, a Culture and Skills Academy to train the next generation, and increased bus services connecting Marlow and Little Marlow to High Wycombe and the Maidenhead Crossrail.”