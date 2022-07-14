Marlow fighter in Ukraine says vital equipment is lacking

A British citizen from Marlow who has been fighting at the front in Ukraine has said more needs to be done to get vital basic kit over to support troops there.

Todd Chamberlain is a major in the Ukrainian army. He is commanding a group of British, American and other foreign soldiers.

The UK government is not sending troops to Ukraine to fight Russia but is helping by providing ‘a wide range of equipment including thousands of anti-tank weapons’.

However, there are individual Brits with military training going out to fight.

There are predicted to be around 3,000 British citizens that have gone out, of about 20,000 foreign fighters – though this figure is uncertain, as the UK government does not track the number of British soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Todd is one of them.

He has spent the last 10 years working on weapons development and testing for the army and was Section Commander for all non-NATO armour at the Army Combat Power Demonstration 2019 (which showcases the British Army’s most modern tech) at Copehill Down combat training facility.

He has returned for a few days to rest at his Marlow home, set to return to Ukraine soon.

But he is not optimistic for his battalion, as he feels they are not being supported with the right equipment.

“The UK Government are promising all these headline-making weapon systems. That’s not what we need. We need simple, basic kit that will keep my guys alive,” he said.

“We need things like halfway decent radios and night vision goggles. They [the Government] said the UK has sent thousands of night vision goggles – I haven’t seen one of them.”

Having been asked to take charge of a company, Todd is concerned ‘there is nothing to be in charge of.’

“I have all the men there but the equipment is non-existent. None of it’s on the ground. I don’t know where it’s gone,” he said.

“I’ve got all these guys under my command saying, ‘Major we need this, we need this,’ and I say, ‘It’s coming, it’s coming – the British Government have promised we’re going to get it,’ and we don’t get it.

“It’s awful. These are professional, Western-trained soldiers, the best of the best – and they are getting killed. It’s so needless.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said:

“The UK is leading the way in providing vital military assistance to Ukraine and has announced £2.3bn worth of military support since the start of the war – more than any country other than the United States. Our support so far includes multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery guns, anti-aircraft missiles, armoured vehicles, and over 5,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles.

“It also includes a large amount of equipment such as body armour, helmets, night vision devices and rangefinders.

“We are also offering a comprehensive new training programme to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, helping them build long-term endurance in the face of continuing Russian barbarism.”

Todd is also concerned about the numbers of volunteers coming through who are not properly trained to fight.

“For every one guy that’s turned away at the border, nine guys get through. We can spot them easily but we can’t make them leave,” he said.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has previously stressed that people without military training should not travel to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.

The Foreign Office website also advises people against travel to the area.