Marlow Town Council searches for new home for three shopmobility scooters

Marlow Town Council is searching for a new home for its three shopmobility scooters.

The council said that access to the town centre in Marlow was ‘under threat’ for those with limited mobility because Places for People, the body managing Court Garden Leisure Centre decided it could no longer continue housing the scooters.

The scooters which are owned by the town council have been available for those with limited mobility for a number of years.

Appealing for help from the community, Mayor Richard Scott, said: “If you have a venue reasonably close to the town centre that the scooters can be collected and returned to — ideally during retail hours, seven days a week — please do get in touch with us to discuss further.

“If a suitable location cannot be found, the scheme will sadly have to cease at the end of July.”

A spokesperson for Court Garden Leisure Centre, said: “We are working with Marlow Town Council to ensure the scooters remain available to the community.”

Marlow Town Council can be contacted at 01628 484024 or email office@marlow-tc.gov.uk