Former Marlow mayor Bob Johnson dies aged 73

A former mayor and dedicated problem-solver for the community has died aged 73.

Bob Johnson passed away last week in Mountbatten Grange Care Home, Windsor, after a long illness.

He had been a member of Marlow Town Council for 10 years until last year, serving as mayor from 2015 to 2017 and as chairman of the resources committee for a number of years.

His chairmanship and ‘wise counsel’ during this time was widely respected by his fellow councillors and officers, said Marlow Town Council in a release.

Bob represented Marlow on visits to its twin towns of Marly le Roi in France and Budavar in Budapest, Hungary, and ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ the exchange visits.

He was ‘well-respected’ by the two towns – their councils have already sent their condolences.

Marlow’s current mayor Cllr Richard Scott said: “Bob was a very likeable chap. Everyone who knew him got on well with him.

“He always devoted time to any residents’ enquiries and questions. He took his work here very seriously, supporting and enjoying the whole range of council activities. Bob will be sorely missed at the council.”

During his time as mayor, Bob was ‘a keen supporter’ of Thames Hospice, which was ‘a great help to him’ during his illness.

Cllr Jocelyn Towns (Con, Flackwell Heath, Little Marlow & Marlow South East), who also knew him well, paid tribute.

“He was a really good listener and he loved Marlow. He loved doing his bit for the town,” she said.

“He was such a good mate to all our kids. He would help them with their CVs when it came to finding a job. Nothing was too much trouble.

“Bob was a great friend and I shall miss him a lot – we all will.

“He was an all-around good guy. I miss him already,” she said.

Bob leaves behind his wife Shirley and two sons, Simon and Andrew.

Simon Johnson said: “Dad was always looking to make a difference. He was passionate about making changes to pave the way for the younger generation.

“Becoming the mayor of Marlow for someone like Dad, who was such a problem fixer, couldn’t have been a more fitting role.

“It was perfect for him, it gave him the opportunity to keep as many people happy as possible. It’s not a job for everyone but Dad was always keen to take it all on.

“It didn’t matter how small or big the problem, or how many people were coming to him. I’d worry it was too much for him sometimes, but he kept on surprising us.”

Funeral arrangements for Bob are set to be finalised today soon.