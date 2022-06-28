Marlow celeb chef Tom Kerridge speaks out for MS

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge fronted a BBC Lifeline Appeal for the MS Society on Sunday, writes Martha Chapman.

The condition is close to his heart and he hopes to bring awareness of MS and raise support for MS Society’s vital work.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that damages nerves in your body and makes it harder to do everyday things. Over 130,000 people live with MS in the UK.

The MS Society’s Lifeline Appeal focuses on the research the charity funds as well as the support it provides.

Tom is well aware of the impact MS can have, as his dad was diagnosed with the condition when he was six.

“[My father] lived with MS for over ten years and it progressively got worse. He went from using a walking stick to a wheelchair to then being bedridden, before he passed away in his mid-forties.”

Tom implores people to watch and share the BBC Lifeline Appeal as it will ‘make a big difference to many lives’ through raising awareness and providing much-needed funds.

The broadcast will be available to watch online for a limited time. To view it, visit www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m0018skm/lifeline-ms-society