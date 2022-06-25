Ukrainian refugees and hosts brought together in Bisham

Ukrainian refugees were brought together to form new friendships at Longridge Activity Centre on Saturday.

Organised by the Marlow Ukraine Collective, the ‘Welcome to Marlow’ event took place at the Bisham venue in order for hosts and guests to interact as they settle into the town.

A total of 260 people attended – 50 per cent of whom were Ukrainian – with activities for children, music acts and dance classes adding to the day’s entertainment.

“Our aim was to create an event that allowed Ukrainians now settled in Marlow the opportunity to meet and form new friendships in the town,” said Chris Horn, part of Marlow Ukraine Collective.

“Plus at the same time to also thank all of the host families and help them to meet new friends in similar situations.

“The response from the day has been overwhelming and often quite emotional too, with many Ukrainian mums saying that they haven’t seen their children so happy in months.”