Champagne flows as Marlow Town Regatta returns

It was an excuse to get dressed up at the weekend as the Marlow Town Regatta and Festival returned to the town for the first time since 2019.

Dubbed as the 'biggest sporting and social event' on the town's calendar, the occasion saw live music, rowing and riverside dining on the banks of the Thames on Saturday and Sunday.

The traditional summer regatta is jointly run by an organising committee and Marlow Rowing Club, and continues a tradition which has been running in the town for 150 years.

Like all events, it was forced to cancel in 2020 and 2021 respectively due to the pandemic but made its glitzy return at the weekend as regatta-goers dressed up and enjoyed some live water sports and entertainment in the sunshine.

The Saturday was the 'regatta day', with races taking place courtesy of Marlow Rowing Club, alongside a giant garden party with gazebos, stalls and musical entertainment.

An Elvis tribute act - Ben Portsmouth - also performed, while guests enjoyed a tipple at the bar organised by the Marlow Round Table.

The Sunday, known as the 'festival day', was free to enter and saw the return of the the traditional dragon boat racing on the River Thames.

There were also family events and entertainment, including Traylens Fun Fair, which pitched up in the park throughout the weekend.

