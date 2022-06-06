SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • More than 7,000 flock to Marlow Jubilee celebrations

    Adrian Williams

    More than 7,000 people came to the Party like the Queen event organised by Marlow Town Council in Higginson Park to mark the Queen’s Jubilee on Friday, June 3.

    Marlovians were transported back to the sights and sounds of the 1950s, experiencing what England was like during the time of the Queen’s coronation.

    People of all ages relaxed on blankets enjoying their picnics, danced to the sounds of the 1950s and enjoyed the acts from the magician.

    Many dressed in 1950s-style or vintage outfits while they savoured entertainment provided by swing trio The Polka Dots and authentic rock and roll band the Bluejays.

    There were vintage swing boats and other fairground games, vintage cars and a selfie-booth equipped with a regal crown, cloak and corgis.

    Food and drink was provided from stallholders The Barbarian Grill, Aroma Pizzeria, Howe & Co 22 Fish and Chips, Noadies Tea Stop and the Prince of the River Bar.

    Mayor Richard Scott said:

    “It was a fantastically successful Party like the Queen, echoed by the many comments I have received from residents and visitors alike expressing their thanks and appreciation for a great day.

    “So many families and friends enjoyed a day out in the sunshine.”

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Crossrail is due to launch in central London on Tuesday, but travellers in Maidenhead and Slough will have to wait a bit longer before they join up with the capital. Photo from Transport for London

    Crossrail launch: What does it mean for Maidenhead and Slough?

    Maidenhead and Slough travellers have long been waiting for the arrival of Crossrail to whisk them quickly into central London.

     

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved