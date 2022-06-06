More than 7,000 flock to Marlow Jubilee celebrations

More than 7,000 people came to the Party like the Queen event organised by Marlow Town Council in Higginson Park to mark the Queen’s Jubilee on Friday, June 3.

Marlovians were transported back to the sights and sounds of the 1950s, experiencing what England was like during the time of the Queen’s coronation.

People of all ages relaxed on blankets enjoying their picnics, danced to the sounds of the 1950s and enjoyed the acts from the magician.

Many dressed in 1950s-style or vintage outfits while they savoured entertainment provided by swing trio The Polka Dots and authentic rock and roll band the Bluejays.

There were vintage swing boats and other fairground games, vintage cars and a selfie-booth equipped with a regal crown, cloak and corgis.

Food and drink was provided from stallholders The Barbarian Grill, Aroma Pizzeria, Howe & Co 22 Fish and Chips, Noadies Tea Stop and the Prince of the River Bar.

Mayor Richard Scott said:

“It was a fantastically successful Party like the Queen, echoed by the many comments I have received from residents and visitors alike expressing their thanks and appreciation for a great day.

“So many families and friends enjoyed a day out in the sunshine.”