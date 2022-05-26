Resident who stopped lorry blasts council decision over Marlow Bridge cameras

A resident who stopped an 18-tonne lorry in its tracks has lambasted Buckinghamshire Council after it announced it would not continue a trial to reduce weight-limit breaches on Marlow Bridge.

Sue Winter, who is in her 70s, previously told the Advertiser of her efforts to prevent a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) from crossing the bridge which has a three-tonne weight limit.

The 200-year-old bridge was closed in September 2016 for two months after a lorry driver caused structural damage.

Width restrictions have since been introduced in an attempt to limit the number of HGVs crossing the bridge, resulting in one vehicle becoming stuck in June 2021.

In October, Buckinghamshire Council announced a trial period in which cameras would be installed to further deter lorry drivers.

During the trial, the three-tonne limit was abused, on average, 97 times a day.

However, at a cabinet meeting earlier this month, it was confirmed that the cameras would now not be permanently installed, as recently approved powers ‘do not allow the council to enforce structural weight limits’.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Sue said everybody in Marlow was ‘completely baffled’ by the decision.

“It just seems like a cop-out,” she added.

“The bridge is a Georgian bridge – 1829 it was built – and we’re going to let it fall down because we can’t stop these massive lorries going over it.

“When I stopped that lorry, I got loads of emails and comments saying ‘well done’, so a lot of people in Marlow feel the same way.”

On the issue of the bridge being forced to closed, Sue said: “I don’t think people minded so long as the bridge is saved.

“As long as the bridge is saved, I don’t really care what I have to do, and I think most people feel like that.”

“Eventually it’s going to happen – it might not collapse completely, but it will be badly damaged and nobody will be able to drive over it again.”

Peter Martin, deputy cabinet member for transport said: “ Buckinghamshire Council continues to enforce measures to manage weight restrictions in order to safeguard the condition of the historic Marlow Suspension Bridge.

“This summer, in addition to protective repainting works we will be installing new semi-permanent marker posts on the protective bollards on a trial basis in order to prevent heavy and unsuitable vehicles from accessing the bridge.

“Powers to enforce the structural restrictions via cameras are not currently available.”