SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Inquests opened into deaths of three people in Bourne End

    Inquests have been opened into the deaths of three people who died from stab wounds in Bourne End.

    Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after the bodies of three people were found at an address in Spring Gardens on April 19.

    A post-mortem concluded that the three individuals had all died from stab wounds to the abdomen and chest , but police said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

    The three individuals have been named as married couple Susan Farrance, 65, and Jeffrey Farrance, 67, from Bourne End, and Lance Oldale, 51, of Hazlemere. Their inquests were opened on Tuesday and will be concluded at a later date.

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved