Tom Kerridge joins food and music stars at Marlow's Pub in the Park

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge was joined by food and music friends as the Pub in the Park festival returned to Marlow at the weekend.

The four day event ran from Thursday until Sunday in Higginson Park, where music acts including Sister Sledge, McFly and Rag 'n' Bone Man headlined the main stage.

Guests were also treated to a range of Michelin-starred food and drink from a variety of stalls, including Kerridge's own Marlow establishments The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, both based in West Street.

Live chef demonstrations gave the audience a chance to learn how to make dishes, while Kerridge was also on hand for a Q&A session with fans, alongside French-English celebrity chef Michel Roux.

Although the Sunday saw the heavens open, guests - armed with raincoats and umbrellas - still enjoyed acts including a DJ set from Red Dwarf star Craig Charles and a Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers tribute act.

This was the first time Pub in the Park had been held since 2019, and the event will now tour across other UK towns, with its next stop set for next weekend in Wimbledon, London.

Last week's event also saw more people attend as organisers got the green light from Bucks Council to welcome an extra 1,000 festival-goers.

