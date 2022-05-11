Marlow's Pub in the Park begins on Thursday

Pub in the Park in Marlow is set to begin tomorrow (Thursday, May 12) – and is expected to be bigger than ever with a capacity increase of 1,000 more people.

The food and music festival in Higginson Park runs from May 12-15 with event creator Tom Kerridge joined by a host of celebrity chefs.

The UK’s ‘biggest celebration of food and music’ will come with award-winning restaurants, live music, top chefs and an array of food.

On the live music stage will be Rag’N’Bone Man, Sister Sledge, McFly, The Brand New Heavies, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, The Feeling, Happy Mondays, and more.

The festival also has a new Live & Cooking! zone, bringing more live foodie entertainment to sink your teeth into.

Serving up demos will be Tom Kerridge, Simon Rimmer, Atul Kochhar, Grace Dent, Stephen Terry and Candice Brown, among others.

The Kamado Joe Firepit is back by popular demand, hosted by Adam Purnell AKA Shropshire Lad, for sizzling cooking sessions from a variety of chefs.

See how you stack up against their grill experts by taking part in a mini masterclass, cooking a Margherita pizza or a flat iron steak and learn tips on how to grill on Weber barbecues.

Kamado Joe will be throwing the ‘ultimate BBQ party’, while there will also be demos with the Kadai bowl outdoor cooking kit.

For the first time, Pub in the Park will be open to nearly 8,000 people – 1,000 more people than in previous years – after a late application to up the numbers was approved on Thursday, May 5.

It ordinarily hosts about 7,000 people but late-in-the-game plans to increase numbers were submitted to the council last month.

The event organisers were looking to increase capacity following heightened demand compared to previous years.

Buckinghamshire Council’s licensing sub-committee met on April 28 to hear representations from the company running the event, Brand Events TM Limited.

It also heard from Marlovians who were concerned about possible increased risks around security and anti-social behaviour, over-stretched parking and noise levels.

Despite these concerns, the committee opted to approve the application, meaning that Pub in the Park could welcome 1,000 more visitors.