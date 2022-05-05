Marlow clothes store opens new shop in town

A childrenswear brand in Marlow high street has signed a new long-term lease which will keep the store in the town for years to come.

Family-run Angel & Rocket has extended its stay in Marlow having opened its first store there in 2017, and has opened a new shop at 9 High Street.

The business has experienced success since it was set up, with its clothes sold through national partners such as Next, John Lewis and Joules.

Lewis Bostock, managing director at Angel & Rocket, said: “Ever since we opened our first store in Marlow five years ago, we have felt an affinity with the town, and we love welcoming locals into our store. We’re excited to be able to extend this relationship and become a firm fixture on the high street for years to come.”

Robert Martin, leasing manager at landlord Sorbon Estates , the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, added: “Angel & Rocket is a local, independent brand with a genuine interest in the town and I am delighted that they are here to stay.

“The brand’s unique collections and stylish clothing are a popular with locals, and they have been a wonderful addition to the high street since they first arrived in 2017.

“Marlow town centre continues to bustle with visitors and shoppers, a testament to the town’s spirit and desire to support local businesses, and we are confident that Angel & Rocket will continue to thrive.”