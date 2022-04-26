Married couple identified as victims in Bourne End murder probe

A married couple have been formally identified after three people were found dead in Bourne End last week.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation following an incident in Spring Gardens on Tuesday, April 19.

Victims Jeffrey and Susan Farrance aged 67 and 65 respectively, from Bourne End, were formally identified on Monday, April 25.

Their families are being supported by specially trained officers.

Confirmation of the identity of the third person, a man in his fifties from Hazlemere who was also found deceased at the property, will be carried out by the coroner.

On Thursday, April 21, a post-mortem concluded that all three individuals died from stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Jeffrey and Susan at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“Anybody who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday 19 April who has not already spoken to police should please call 101, quoting reference number 43220168509.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”