Marlow paddle-board challenge raises awareness of child survivors

A former Newlands girls’ student and activist completed a paddle-board challenge to Marlow from Henley on Saturday to raise awareness of child sex abuse.

An ‘ardent campaigner’ on the subject, Emma-Jane Taylor set out to raise awareness of Project 90/10, a charity being set up to reduce child sex abuse through education, workshops and campaigns.

This was the eighth of 12 challenges (one a month for a year), with the aim to of sending a message about the ‘deafening silence on the difficult conversation of child sex abuse’.

Saturday’s paddle took just under four hours to complete.

“It was particularly windy on the day and at some points we felt like we were going backwards and through treacle,” she said.

Along the way, paddlers saw familiar faces who made cups of tea and gave cheering waves of encouragement.

Over the next few months Emma-Jane will be raising the bar on the challenges and heading to the Jurassic Coast for a 100k walk, Isle of Wight (70 miles) and Wing-Walking – a challenge she is ‘not looking forward to.’

She finishes her challenges in August, which will complete her year of challenges, fundraising and awareness campaigns.

So far, Emma-Jane has swum the English Channel, taken part in the London 10 peaks challenge and walked a half-marathon in silence, among others.

Also this month, Emma-Jane had her petition published by the UK Parliament calling for a debate ‘funding to support survivors of child sex abuse, including support for people to get into and return to work’.

See the petition at www.petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614844