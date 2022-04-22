Bourne End: Post-mortem concludes three people died from stab wounds

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit is continuing its investigation after three people were found dead from stab wounds in Bourne End.

At around 9.55pm on Tuesday, April 19, officers went to an address in Spring Gardens following reports of a disturbance.

Inside the address officers found three people dead, as well as evidence to suggest a serious assault had taken place.

The deceased are a woman and a man in their sixties from Bourne End and a man in his fifties from Hazlemere.

On Thursday, a post-mortem concluded that the cause of death for all three individuals was stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Formal identification of the victims is yet to take place.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and they have asked for their privacy to be respected.

“We are still investigating the circumstances of this very complex enquiry, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“I would like to again appeal to anybody who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 6pm and 10pm on Tuesday to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 43220134974.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information, you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

“A scene watch is still likely to be in place for a number of days, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and I would like to thank them for their continued patience.

“Members of the public are also still likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate this and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”