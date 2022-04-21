Longridge and RNLI set to 'Row the Atlantic' this weekend

Paddleboat enthusiasts are being invited to join a fundraising challenge to ‘Row the Atlantic on the Thames’ at Longridge Activity Centre.

The challenge, which takes place this weekend, needs 500 paddlers to share the 3,241 mile distance – equivalent to crossing the Atlantic.

Television’s Lorraine Kelly will be joining participants in the all-ability event – open for beginners and pro water sports enthusiasts.

Paddlers will be completing two laps of the figure-of-eight course, or 6.5 miles each, with the funds raised being split between the RNLI and Longridge Activity Centre to promote, educate and provide support and safety on the water.

In 2021, there were 205 casualties rescued around the coast after getting in trouble while kayaking or canoeing, of which almost a fifth were in the South East.

‘Row the Atlantic on the Thames’ has a £25 entry fee to cover the use of boats, paddles and buoyancy aids where required. In addition, £10 is payable for a compulsory competency course for inexperienced paddlers only.

The target of fundraising is to raise £100 per team in sponsorship.

Claire Cardwell, RNLI fundraising and partnerships lead for the South East, said: “The RNLI is extremely grateful to everyone at Longridge for choosing our charity as a beneficiary of the wonderful event this spring, and for everyone helping us row the equivalent of the Atlantic together.

“Keeping a modern fleet of lifeboats ever ready to go to the rescue from our lifeboat stations on the Thames and the coast is an expensive business.

“Then there is crew training, running a lifeguard service on more than 248 popular beaches, and campaigning to prevent drowning through our water safety messaging.

“That is why support and donations from everyone involved in this event are vital, so a huge thank you to all those involved.”

Michael Prager, Chairman for the RNLI South Bucks and Thames fundraising branch, said: “As a local fundraising RNLI branch, we do lots of work to teach young people how to enjoy the water and be safe on the inland Thames.

“Working with Longridge Activity Centre on the ‘Row the Atlantic’ initiative has been a great fit considering their efforts in providing exciting water sports activities to young people in a secure environment.

“Together, we made sure the plans were as safe as possible for those who would participate in the challenge.”

For more information and to book a two-hour slot, visit tinyurl.com/e555u93j