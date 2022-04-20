Police launch murder investigation after three people are found dead in Bourne End

A murder investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit following an incident in Bourne End.

Around 9.55pm last night, officers went to an address in Spring Gardens following reports of a disturbance.

Inside they found three people deceased and evidence suggesting a serious assault had taken place.

The deceased, who were all known to each other, are a man and a women in their sixties from Bourne End and a man in his fifties from Hazlemere.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We have launched a murder investigation after the discovery of three people deceased within the property.

“The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts remain with them at this most difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we are dealing with a very complex enquiry, which appears a targeted attack. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“We would ask anyone who may have heard a disturbance or who may have seen anyone or anything unusual in or around Orchard House or Spring Gardens between 5pm and 10pm yesterday to please come forward and call 101, quoting reference 2037 of 19/4/2022.

“A scene watch is likely to be in place for a number of days at very least, which is likely to have an impact on local residents and we would like to thank them in advance for their patience.

“Members of the pubic are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”