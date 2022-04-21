Replacement Marlow boathouses hoped to 'increase biodiversity'

The owner of boathouses adjacent to Bisham Village Conservation Area is looking to replace the existing ‘unsightly structures’ with new ones.

The applicant owns two small plots adjacent to the Thames in Bisham, accessed from Temple Lane.

They wish to replace a boathouse with a new one ‘more appropriate to its setting’ and provide a new river wall – as the existing wall ‘no longer serves any useful purpose.’

The proposed boathouse will also replace a touring caravan, stores, and fencing. Meanwhile, the replacement river wall should help tackle the ‘serious erosion’ now taking place, the applicant said.

The hope is that the upgrade will ‘improve the setting of the River Thames by replacement of a poor quality, low grade’ structure, as well as ‘improve local biodiversity’ and ‘enhance the setting of the nearby Conservation Area’.

Consultants Moran Carey Architects said: “Provided that any replacement building is of a suitable scale and design [for] a rural riverside location, there would be minimal impact on the openness of the greenbelt."

The replacement boathouse should be designed to ensure minimal impact on the high-risk Thames floodplain, they added.

The new plans will take the application site up from 36sqm to about 49sqm, a floor area increase of 35 per cent.