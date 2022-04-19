Marlow greenbelt campaigners praise 'very positive' meeting

Campaigners against a new film studio in Marlow have praised a ‘very positive meeting’ in which ‘more than a hundred’ residents turned up to discuss the issue.

Concerns over the project have grown since it was announced last year that a company is to submit a planning application to build the film studio just off the A404.

A campaign group has since been launched – Save Marlow’s Greenbelt (SMGB) – opposing the development and has attracted the support of the town’s MP, Joy Morrissey.

Martin Braint, a campaigner for SMGB, said the turnout for the event was ‘amazing’ given the short notice and Friday evening timeslot.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Martin said: “I think opposition is growing [to the film studios]. I think there’s very few people that – once they find out the facts about it – are for it.

“I’m all for filmmaking – I think it’s very exciting and a tremendous growth industry in the country – but I just don’t think there’s any need for having one here.

“There are two massive film studios nearby, and there’s plenty of work for people that want to work in filmmaking.”

He added concerns were raised during the meeting over pollution, increased volumes of traffic and whether there would be any significant economic impact on the area.

Furthermore, he also questioned the design of the studios, which Martin claimed would be up to 85ft high.

However, developers behind the Marlow Film Studio project have hit back, saying objectors should not ‘prejudge’ an upcoming planning application.

The company behind the project has held consultation sessions with members of the public since plans were first announced in June; they have claimed the film studios could bring 5,000 jobs to the area, and that they have received the support of headteachers across Marlow by providing opportunities to students.

Robert Laycock, CEO of Marlow Film Studios, said: “Our application due in weeks will be quite rightly interrogated by anyone who would like to do that.

“We’re very lucky in this country to have a planning system that is balanced, open and subject to questions by public comment and scrutiny. Prejudging based on speculation ahead of the forthcoming formal process is of limited benefit.

“We’ve been having really thoughtful conversations with thousands of interested parties, and we are encouraging all local communities and individuals to input into our proposals, whether now or as part of the determination.

“We thank all those who have taken part and understand that rigour in answering questions plays a fundamental role. The application and determination process is the optimal way to do that.

“We look forward to more of that as the application process begins.”