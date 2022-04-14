Brothers raise more than £1,500 for Ukraine Appeal through Mount Snowdon climb

Two brothers from Marlow Bottom have raised more than £1,500 for the DEC Ukraine Appeal by climbing Mount Snowdon in Wales.

Chris and Jacqui Newell and their two sons Nicholas, 10, and Jonathan, eight, travelled to Wales on the evening of Thursday, April 7, ready to take on the climb the next day.

As the events have been unfolding in Ukraine, Nicholas and Jonathan have been ‘deeply concerned’ and wanted to do something to help and raise money.

Waking up early on the morning of Friday, April 8, the family tucked into a big breakfast and ensured they had plenty of clothes to keep warm.

After a long and rocky four-hour climb, the family reached the top where it was -5 degrees and snow and ice was covering the ground and rocks.

Chris said: “It was a great feeling to reach the top and it energised us for the descent back down.

“The climb and raising money for the Ukraine was the idea of our children so all credit needs to go to them.”

So far, the boys have smashed their initial £500 target, raising more than £1,500.

The fundraiser can be viewed at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jacqui-newell2?fbclid=IwAR3sN3CzSLEmi0Z-VLKaV3YsY4slj7_aemQUWcB8fA3lmfg2uL_kCCfzbto