Marlow community cafe to expand following success

The Ark Cafe community project is looking to extend its opening hours following its ‘huge success’ since opening in September.

The Ark was opened by Marlow Methodist Church with the intention of serving the people of Marlow.

The community cafe has since been ‘overwhelmed by the success and amazing stories’ that have already come about from the short period it has been open.

Since the opening the café has welcomed ‘a huge number of Marvolians’ – to see friends, to meet new people, for time alone or to work.

A number of social groups also meet in the Ark on a regular basis, including Marlow Wombles, Knit and natter, Art in the Ark, Marlow Access team, Parkinson’s Café and more.

This has resulted in a demand for longer hours a allow the people Marlow to access its resources for support and companionship.

The new opening hours are Monday 9am-2pm, Tuesday to Friday 9am-5pm and Saturday 10am-5pm.

These hours enable the cafe to take on a number of Duke of Edinburgh-award students after school.

The Ark will also be hosting more support groups throughout the day, including an after-school art club run by the youth worker at Marlow Methodist Church.

The ability to open for longer has been possible with the hiring of a new member of the team – who is expanding the cafe’s food menu.