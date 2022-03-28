Pedestrian and cycle-only road in Marlow set to stay

A temporary active travel scheme – promoting walking and cycling – is set to be made permanent in a short stretch of Trinity Road.

A trial of traffic restrictions began in April 2021 and will now continue, creating car-free access to schools and towards the town centre.

Buckinghamshire Council said it has seen a 45 per cent increase in pedestrians and 12 per cent increase in cyclists during the trial.

It added that the majority of people who responded to the consultation (more than two thirds) were in favour of the scheme.

Steven Broadbent, cabinet member for transport, said:

“Active Travel Schemes aim to encourage residents to undertake more local journeys by foot and by bike. [The scheme is] expected to improve local air quality and reduce traffic congestion."

Traffic Regulation Orders have now been made, legalising the restrictions and measures – which makes the changes permanent.

The scheme will be made permanent in its current state; however, the bollards will be changed to a permanent alternative and some additional signs will be installed.

The works are anticipated to take place in April 2022. The decision report can be viewed at https://bit.ly/ActiveTravelConsult

More information on Active Travel Schemes in Buckinghamshire can be found at: www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/parking-roads-and-transport/cycling-and-walking/active-travel-fund-schemes