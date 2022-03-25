Trio of retrievers from Marlow impress at this year's Crufts

A trio of retrievers put up a strong showing at this year’s Crufts.

Owner Debbie Anstead was ‘over the moon’ when 17-and-a-half-month-old Miska, a Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever, won her junior and yearling classes and went on to win the reserve best bitch in breed award.

Her veteran bitch, seven-and-a-half-year-old Kyte was got very highly commended in 5th place, while her veteran dog, nine-and-a-half-year-old Kyro received 4th place reserve.

Debbie also made it to the finals of the Kennel Club Breeders Competition.

She said: “I love it. I was over the moon when Miska got reserve best bitch because it actually qualifies her for life for Crufts now.

“Which means that all three that were there on Sunday are qualified for life.”