'Astonishing' community response as Marlow awaits arrival of Ukrainian refugees

Marlow residents are preparing to open their doors and welcome Ukrainian refugees to the town in the coming weeks.

A Marlow Ukraine Collective group has been set up in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

The group has seen more than 30 families volunteer to host refugees under the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme with translators also offering their services to help with the ‘challenging’ visa application process.

A ‘Welcome to Marlow’ event is also being planned where businesses are encouraged to come along if they can help provide incoming refugees with new jobs.

Marlow resident Rebecca Lewis is preparing to welcome a family-of-three who recently fled the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and are currently in Athens waiting for an appointment to secure a UK visa.

Rebecca said: “In Marlow there’s been an astonishing community response asking for help for Ukrainians.

“We’ve got six families with visa applications in progress so hopefully we should start to see the first Ukrainians arriving, possibly next week.

“It’s not just the people offering to host that have really come through, there’s been an amazing response from employers as well.

“I feel like the whole town is coming together to say we really want to support these people.”

Teacher Rebecca said parts of the visa application process have been extremely frustrating.

She spent 11 hours filling out three separate applications and has now designed a how-to guide to help people fill out the forms correctly.

Rebecca said many Ukrainian refugees have faced difficulties securing visas due to not having international passports.

“We’d like to say if Ukrainians have some ID, birth certificate, national ID, we’ll get them here and once they’re here and safe we’re happy to spend hours waiting in visa offices,” she said.

“Everyone wants to be checked but we want it in a different order so we don’t have these incredibly vulnerable people stuck somewhere waiting for a visa application centre.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We have streamlined the visa application process so valid passport holders no longer have to attend in-person appointments before arriving and made changes to the forms people have to fill out in order to help people through the process as quickly as possible.

“Applicants should not try to reach the UK until they have received notification of permission to travel.”

Email marlow.ukraine.collective@gmail.com for information on how to get involved.