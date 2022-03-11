Marlow FM show battles for national award with BBC

An environment programme broadcast on Marlow FM has been nominated for Radio Programme of the Year at a national awards contest.

The Eco Show, presented by Dora Hargitai and Toby Brown, has been recognised at the Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards.

Other nominees in the category include BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and Times Radio’s breakfast programme.

The Broadcasting Press Guild awards are chosen independently by radio and TV correspondents, critics, and previewers.

The Eco Show goes out every Monday evening at 7pm, and Dora and Toby have interviewed figures including former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Graham Duthie, managing director at Marlow FM, said: “We know Dora and Toby work hard to put out informative and thought-provoking shows, but this recognition from the professionals, which came out of the blue, is amazing.

“Marlow FM is a volunteer-run community station that’s going head-to-head with the BBC and commercial radio.”

The 48th BPG awards ceremony will take place on Friday, March 25 in London.