Litter and fly-tipping on A404 near Bisham is building up

Drivers along the A404 from Bisham to Marlow have spoken out over the large quantities of rubbish that have collected all along the road.

Residents on social media branded the A404’s current state as ‘a total rubbish dump’ and an ‘utter disgrace’.

Over the past few years this stretch has been repeatedly criticised, with residents noticing that verges and central reservations were ‘strewn’ with rubbish – some from roadworks – as well as overflowing bins on the footbridge and rubbish in the nearby canals.

Resident Candice Ringsell frequently drives on this stretch and said that it has ‘never been this bad’.

At the moment there are multiple black rubbish bags that have been fly-tipped, as well as general litter.

“It’s not just in the laybys – it’s everywhere,” said Candice. “I’ve never seen it like this. There’s plastic everywhere, I just think of the wildlife. It’s awful and really depressing.

“When you drive around other roads like the A4 it’s not like that.

“Whether it’s to do with budget cuts or miscommunication, [the council] has to take responsibility and clean it up. It’s really quite dangerous.”

She added that there are limitations to the Royal Borough’s Report It tool, for bringing the council’s attention to areas of fly-tipping, littering or other problems.

“That’s more for where it’s one [incidence] of fly-tipping – this is a whole stretch. You can’t stop and take photos while you’re driving on the road,” she said.

“It’s disappointing it hasn’t been actioned quickly.”

Councillor David Cannon, cabinet member for public protection, said: “The A404 laybys located within the borough undergo routine cleansing and litter bins in laybys are emptied regularly.

“Where there is waste in the verges immediately adjacent to the road, or in the central reservation, our contractors liaise with Highways England and will work with them to arrange for this to be cleared as soon as possible.

“Because this is a busy A road, this requires a road closure to enable teams to work safely to remove the litter.

“The council has a dedicated enforcement team to tackle environmental crime in order to make the borough a cleaner and safer place to live, work and visit.

“We always seek to prosecute or fine fly-tippers when there is sufficient evidence to identify an offender.”

To report a problem with littering, visit rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/report-problem-littering.

Anyone who witnesses an environmental crime in the borough, or has information to help identify an offender, should get in touch to provide ‘as much information as possible,’ said the council.

Report any incidents at at www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/report-problem-flytipping