Consultation results released on Marlow film studio project

A summary of feedback gathered in two public exhibitions held before Christmas from the team behind the Marlow Film Studios has been published.

More than 440 people attended the 27 events which ran across November and December, with a further 2,000 engaging online to have their say about the proposed new film and television studios next to the A404 at Westhorpe Junction.

The events revealed draft architectural designs for the first time, as well as draft masterplans, early-stage transport strategy and information relating to biodiversity and ecology strategies.

Although the project is being pushed by the Marlow Film Studios company, the engagement events were carried out by Soundings.

Steve McAdam, managing director of Soundings, said: “The community is determined for this project to bring genuine value to the young people who live in the Marlow and the wider Buckinghamshire region.

“Many people called for collaborative relationships to be built with local schools and other higher educational facilities in the region that specialise in television, film and media.”

Robert Laycock, CEO and co-founder of Marlow Film Studios said: “We’ll be delivering an outstanding proposal which reflects the results of our continuing public engagement.

“We are particularly grateful to the community for giving us such a comprehensive and thoughtful response to this process.

“The skills base in the creative industries [is] already here and working locally to increase this further is of global significance.

“To be able to open up these incredible opportunities to the young and those in the community who are looking for interesting, challenging and rewarding careers is hugely important.”

However, opponents to the development have questioned the results of the consultation. A survey from Marlow Town Council found nine per cent of residents said the environment and climate change was the most important issue to them, second to health services at 14 per cent. Furthermore, only two per cent found employment to be their most important issue, with activities for young people and the local economy on six per cent each.

Martin Braint, of Save Marlow’s Greenbelt, said: “I really find it difficult to believe that soundings or the Marlow Film Studio are listening to a word the public and local businesses are saying.

“There doesn’t appear to be a coherent transport strategy, or any other strategy.

“The draft masterplan of tarmac, vast warehouses and high security fences does not match with the fanciful pictures painting a wonderful environment of open public space and green areas.

“At the bottom of the page, [the] figures reflect the percentage of people that responded to the question, not the overall percentage of people that filled out the form.

“So, if six people answered the question, the percentage is meaningless.

“Let’s have some facts, clear strategy, honest pictures, and straight forward statistics about what the public are saying.”