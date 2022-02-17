Protest held against hundreds of homes in Bourne End countryside

Greenbelt campaigners braved the elements in Bourne End at the weekend to oppose a series of major developments which could bring hundreds of new homes to the village.

More than 70 people in the campaign group Keep Bourne End Green (KBEG) took part in a national protest walk on Sunday which called on central Government to protect green fields from housing schemes.

An area known as Hollands Farm has been earmarked for 467 new homes in the adopted Wycombe District Local Plan, with a planning application expected this spring.

An adjacent green space, Jacksons Field, is earmarked for 75 homes.

The plan was recorded as sound by a Government inspector back in August 2019.

Meanwhile, another greenbelt site – Slate Meadow – has had outline plans approved for 150 homes.

This, along with other smaller developments which have been approved across Bourne End and Wooburn, could bring the total number of new homes to more than 1,000 in the parish over the course of the next decade.

Cllr Stuart Wilson (Ind, Wooburn, Bourne End and Hedsor) said that the implications of this on the village would be ‘beyond belief’.

“Despite the forecast and the late notice, we had a great turn out,” said Cllr Wilson.

“In the local plan, the reality is that, because development has been happening since 2013 which is the baseline, there will be [more than] 1,000 homes, because of office to residential developments, etc.

“The plan was for up to 800 [homes].

“Given the issues that we have had with congestion on the roads, it takes very little to jam that up.

“You put in an extra 1,000 dwellings, you have got construction vehicles in the first instance, then the residents themselves who are going to look for work and commute, and then you have the additional delivery vehicles with the rise of online shopping.

“I think that it’s important that we keep this issue alive – it is a massive local interest and the implications locally [will be] beyond belief.”

Cllr Wilson also claimed that ‘out of date’ data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) from 2014 was being used by the Government to forecast housing projections.

He also claimed that affordable housing was not truly affordable for the majority of residents.

“The communities have a right to preserve their own identities,” said Cllr Wilson.

A spokeswoman for Catesby Homes, the developer behind the Hollands Farm scheme, said: “Hollands Farm is allocated in an up-to-date local plan which was democratically adopted by local councillors.

“The development brief was also recently adopted.

“The planning application was submitted in April last year and is progressing well and we hope to be at [the] planning committee in April.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesman said: “Making the most of previously developed land is a Government priority. It will not only deliver new, high-quality homes, but help protect our cherished countryside and green spaces.

“We are providing almost £10billion to support the take-up and completion of brownfield redevelopment and our National Planning Policy Framework is clear that new building in greenbelt should be avoided unless there are exceptional circumstances.”