Fears Marlow bank closures 'will leave elderly behind'

The announcement that NatWest will become the latest bank to close in Marlow has fuelled fears that elderly people are being left behind.

The High Street branch will shut on June 21 with the bank saying the decision was made due to falling customer numbers and a switch to online banking.

NatWest is now the second bank to announce its plans to leave Marlow in recent months with Barclays set to close its High Street venue in March.

The nearest branch for NatWest customers will now be in High Wycombe – 4.5 miles away.

Paula Watts, from the Bucks Older Peoples Action Group, said the closure of another town centre bank will inevitably disrupt the routines of elderly people.

She said: “They (elderly residents) are all looking to get out and do things.

“A lot of them want to get back out following the pandemic.

“Going to the bank is something they got used to doing where they could take some time and have a chat with someone and now that’s gone but it’s the way the world is going unfortunately.”

The Bucks Older Peoples Action Group educates elderly residents about other ways they can do banking, including at the Post Office and online.

But Paula told the Advertiser it is inevitable some older residents will not embrace online banking due to the technology involved and scamming fears.

The Bourne End resident added: “There will always be a certain amount of older people that just will not do it and don’t want to learn so of course it’s going to cause an issue.

“There’s always going to be some people left behind and unfortunately it’s the older people.”

A spokesperson for NatWest said: “The way people bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services as customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank.

“Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously.”