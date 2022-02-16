Marlow men row to victory as oldest duo to cross the ocean

A pair of Marlow men have broken the record speed for the oldest ever duo to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic.

Guy Rigby, 68, and David Murray, 56, rowed from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua, starting on December 12.

With a combined age of 124 years, the pair are the oldest duo to row any ocean – a year older than the record set in 2019 by two former paratroopers.

Guy and David also beat the time record by about eight days, completing the challenge in 53 days, three hours and 42 minutes. The previous record-holders had 61 days and three hours.

Previously, they had expected the trip would take them about 60 days.

The pair completed the row on February 3 to a ‘rapturous’ welcome in Antigua, supported by thousands of people.

“I’m still a bit knackered, 12 days in,” said Guy. “My balance is still very suspect – if I stand up too quickly or shut my eyes I start rocking and rolling. I’ve also got a sore finger that may take some time to heal.”

The pair also lost 18kg between them on the trip, despite consuming 6,000 calories per day. Guy says he is currently hungry all the time.

“You get about 13 hours of darkness each day and you don’t want to start cooking then,” said Guy.

The pair completed the journey in 320 two-hour shifts, stopping only twice to clean the boat of barnacles.

Sleeping was ‘a challenge’, said Guy, and it is taking him a while to get settled back into GMT.

In the final eight-hour stretch, the pair rowed together. They were caught in cross currents and a lack of wind – otherwise, Guy thinks they might have made the trip in under 50 days.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” said Guy.

“I think we accomplished the mission in all respects – the training, raising money for charity, and staying friends while crammed together in a 24-foot long, 5"7-wide boat for 53 days.”

So far the pair have raised about £650,000 for UnLtd Foundation, which promotes social mobility for entrepreneurs – and are hopeful they will reach £750,000.

To learn more about Guy and David’s trip, visit theentrepreneurship.co.uk