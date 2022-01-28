SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Marlow's Pub in the Park announces new music acts

    Pub in the Park, the food and drink festival hosted by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge in Marlow, has announced new music acts which are set to take to the stage this May.

    Artists added to the line-up include The Feeling, Aswad, Happy Mondays, The Cuban Brothers, DJ Luck & MC Neat, Brand New Heavies and a Huey Morgan DJ set.

    They will be joining already-announced headline acts including Sister Sledge, McFly, Rag’N’Bone Man and Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Higginson Park from May 12-15.

    It was also revealed last week that Kerridge will be joined by Sunday Brunch presenter Simon Rimmer and two Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr at the festival.

    Pubs and restaurants will also be popping up in Pound Lane in the spring to bring a host of flavours and dishes, including Kerridge’s own The Hand and Flowers and The Coach, both based in West Street.

    Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, February 3 and general sale a day later. Sign up to the newsletter here for pre-sale access and for more information about the four-day festival. 

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved