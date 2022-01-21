Marlow Santa's Fun Run raises £47,000 for charity

A Santa Fun Run held in Marlow last month has raised more than £40,000 for good causes.

The event took place on December 5 along the High Street for the first time since 2019.

Organisers have announced that a total of £47,000 has been raised from the fundraiser, run by the Marlow Rotary Clubs.

This year's lead charities were Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Young Minds, while the new addition of a £5,000 'charity pool' was shared between good causes and funded by event sponsors such as the Shanly Foundation.

John Prout, chairman of the organising committee, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the amount of money raised. Yet again the event has been a huge success.

“Every year we try to add a new element, and in 2021 the creation of the £5,000 charity pool really did make a big difference.

"This event should register locally as a key opportunity for charities – and their supporters – to raise additional funds.

"We will try very hard to make the 2022 just as much fun, and in particular will seek to make the charity pool even more attractive.

"The local Rotary Clubs are pretty good at raising money – our task now is to transfer this money to the deserving charities who are the real experts in their field.”

The 2022 event has been confirmed for Sunday, December 4.