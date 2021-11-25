'Much-loved' fashion store returns to Marlow High Street

10:00AM, Thursday 25 November 2021
A ‘much-loved’ coastal clothing brand has returned to Marlow High Street with another pop-up store in time for Christmas.
JAM Industries has reopened a temporary base in Marlow for the fourth time, bringing with it its range of ‘comfortable and stylish’ fashion.
Located at number 9 High Street, JAM’s collection includes knitted jumpers to workwear jackets, inspired by the surfing coasts of southwest England.
Creative director and co-founder Andrew Jordan – who founded JAM with his brother Mark – said: “Bringing our pop-up store to Marlow is always a pleasure.
“We get a wonderful reception from customers in the area, and we cannot wait to reconnect with them and show them our newest ranges.
“Marlow is like a little home-from-home for us, and we look forward to welcoming people back to the store over the Christmas period.”
