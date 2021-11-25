SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • 'Much-loved' fashion store returns to Marlow High Street

    A ‘much-loved’ coastal clothing brand has returned to Marlow High Street with another pop-up store in time for Christmas.

    JAM Industries has reopened a temporary base in Marlow for the fourth time, bringing with it its range of ‘comfortable and stylish’ fashion.

    Located at number 9 High Street, JAM’s collection includes knitted jumpers to workwear jackets, inspired by the surfing coasts of southwest England.

    Creative director and co-founder Andrew Jordan – who founded JAM with his brother Mark – said: “Bringing our pop-up store to Marlow is always a pleasure.

    “We get a wonderful reception from customers in the area, and we cannot wait to reconnect with them and show them our newest ranges.

    “Marlow is like a little home-from-home for us, and we look forward to welcoming people back to the store over the Christmas period.”

    Marlow & Bourne End

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved