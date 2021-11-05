Public notices: Revamp on Marlow Bridge

In the public notices this week, an application has been put forward to change a vape shop into a takeaway in Queen Street.

There is also an application for consent for a raft of refurbishments on the Marlow Bridge.

Vape360 at 51 Queen Street, Maidenhead, could be set to have its ground floor retail area converted to become a hot food takeaway.

The application includes plans for changes to the front elevation and the installation of a chimney extractor.

To view the applications in full, enter 21/02678/FULL into the Royal Borough’s planning portal.

On Marlow Bridge, plans have been put forward for refurbishments, including works on the parapets, repairs to bridge bearings and stone towers, and patch repairs to the walkway and carriageway.

The plans also including removing the timber rails, cast iron post and rails off-site for refurbishment at High Street and Bisham Road,

The applicants are seeking to remove existing paintwork and then apply protective paint systems to the parapets over the river course.

If it goes ahead, workers will access the site on elevated platforms and via barge from the Thames. A section of the parapet will be enclosed whilst work is undertaken.

Temporary traffic management would include a road closure and diversion routes.

Plans have also been submitted for consent on works to the existing annex of a listed building in Littlewick Green. Folly Cottage in Bottle Lane is a Grade II listed cottage.

Proposed internal works include a replacement timber staircase, partitions on the ground floor and two timber doors. For outside, the applicant is looking to replace the front dormer. To see this application in full, see reference 21/02876/LBC.

In Cookham, applicants are looking to add one additional storey to Winterbourne in Berries Road, with a maximum height of 2.9m.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.