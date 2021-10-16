Two Marlow archaeology groups merge into one organisation

Two archaeological societies in Marlow have merged to form one umbrella group focused on uncovering historical secrets in the town.

The Marlow Archaeological Society and Archaeology in Marlow have merged to form the Marlow Archaeology Group (MAG).

The merger will pool together resources, expertise, as well as talks and projects, while the groups hope the change will also help to eliminate any previous confusion between them.

A talks programme is continuing via Zoom with a return to physical meetings planned.

The MAG’s website can be found at www.marlowarch.co.uk, where talks can be booked and a membership application form filled out.

The group’s next online talk will be titled ‘What did the Romans ever do for Bourne End?', where experts will discuss whether the Romans built a road and crossing in the village.

It will kick off at 8pm on Thursday, October 21; is free to MAG members and £3 for non-members.

Places can be booked via www.marlowarch.co.uk/booking/