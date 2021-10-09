Bourne End craft show attracts big numbers despite downpours

More than 200 items were entered into a junior village craft show in Bourne End last weekend, with one youngster taking the plaudits for a topical painting.

The annual Bourne End Junior Craft Show returned to the library on Saturday for the first physical event since 2019.

Despite the dreary weather, entries were described as a ‘riot of colour and imagination’ as children entered into different categories and age groups.

The award for judges’ favourite went to 15-year-old Holly Selwood for her painting dubbed ‘Society’s Voice’.

Other favourite entries included a stable full of clay horses and a picture of ladies wearing pencil skirts – made from pencil sharpenings.

The show is due to celebrate its 10th anniversary next year in what organisers hope will be a largely restriction-free event, with this year’s show carrying some extra COVID precautions.

Organiser Sue Croall said: “Having run online last year it was a pleasure to be back in the library again, actually talking to people and seeing the artwork in all its glory.

“The standard was incredible and with over 200 items entered it was very difficult to choose the winners.”