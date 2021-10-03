Charity music concert to raise money for Marlow rotary club

The Rotary Club of Marlow will be holding its first fundraising event since the country went into lockdown in March 2020 when it hosts a charity music concert next week.

An annual charity concert will be held at All Saints Church on Saturday, October 9, with the Ascot Brass Band and Thames Valley Chorus, from Reading, set to perform.

The event – which starts at 7.30pm – will raise money for the rotary club and support its work with people in the town.

Tickets will be allocated in advance only, and will be priced at £12 for adults and £6 for under 18s. They will be available from Marlow Library in Institute Road or on 01628 483067.