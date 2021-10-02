Head chef changes at three Marlow pubs owned by Tom Kerridge

New head chefs have been appointed at two Tom Kerridge-owned pubs in Marlow, as the celebrity foodie rings the changes among his team.

Tom De Keyser is the next head chef of The Hand and Flowers, the two Michelin-starred restaurant in West Street.

De Keyser has worked with Kerridge for nine years and was previously occupying the same post at The Coach, another Marlow establishment, which has also welcomed a new head chef in the form of Sarah Hayward.

He replaces Jamie May (pictured), who has left The Hand and Flowers to become butcher and chief executive of The Butcher’s Tap and Grill, located in Spittal Street.

Kerridge said: “Tom is an incredible chef. I’ve watched him hone his skills over time and I’m so proud and excited to see what the future holds.

“Jamie has been with me for many years, he is an exceptional chef, and the time is right for a new challenge. And Sarah is a remarkable team player, she knows The Coach inside out and will lead from the front.”