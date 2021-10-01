Marlow FM shortlisted for seven radio awards

Marlow’s radio station has been nominated for seven awards at a community radio contest which takes place in Coventry next month.

Marlow FM and its presenters have been shortlisted for more accolades than any other community radio station.

The station itself has picked up nominations in the Outside Broadcast of the Year and COVID and Community Response categories.

Presenters Amelia Slaughter and Angie Burns are both up for Female Presenter of the Year, while Edan Gaskell for Newcomer of the Year.

The Rock Shop with Michelle Livings is nominated for Specialist Music Show of the Year.

Meanwhile, Marlow FM’s new mobile phone app, which was built by one of the station’s own volunteers Luke Morton, is in the running for the Innovation Award.

More than 430 entries from stations around the UK were whittled down to five per category.

Graham Duthie, managing director of Marlow FM, said: “It’s been a tough 18 months for Marlow FM, what with the pandemic, a drop in income, and the flooding at Longridge.

“But these nominations, the most we’ve ever had, prove we fought back and made a real difference to the community. We’re all really proud.”

The winners will be revealed in a ceremony at the Coventry Transport Museum on Saturday, October 23.