Carnival rolls into Marlow for 45th year after COVID delay

The carnival rolled into Marlow at the weekend as a 45-year tradition continued in Higginson Park.

Saturday saw the return of the Marlow Carnival after a COVID-enforced break in 2020.

The event is organised by the Marlow Community Association, with all the monies raised going to charity.

Music and entertainment, a funfair, magic show, a poetry competition and more than 40 stalls were on display in Pound Lane. Marlow MP Joy Morrissey also visited the event for the first time since being elected.

A new addition this year was a ‘Green Village’, whereby environmentally-focused groups and companies such as Wild Marlow were grouped together with the acoustic stage to create a festival feeling with a focus on sustainability matters.

Espen Østbye-Strøm, chair of the organising committee, said: “It was great seeing so many people enjoy a fun family day out. The nice weather meant we had a great turnout.

“Ours is a free event, all for charity and organised by volunteers, the community spirit on show was amazing. After such a long and difficult time for everyone it was so much fun to be able to bring people together again.”