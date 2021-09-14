Popular South Bucks village show brings in the thousands

A village show was visited by 2,000 people at the weekend as it returned with big numbers and new attractions.

Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council ran the annual event in Wooburn Park, Wash Hill, on Sunday afternoon.

Medieval encampments, sword fighting, duck races and live music was some of the entertainment on display, with a circus workshop, charity stalls and a dog show adding to the day’s fun.

The council was unable to hold this event last year due to pandemic restrictions, and its return was well-attended by those living in the parish wanting to meet neighbours again after 18 months.

Parish councillor Dan Hayes said that the council decided to plan for this year’s event when restrictions were eased in July, allowing shows and gatherings to take place once more.

“We were thinking, if we hold it, would the parish think we were being irresponsible, and if we didn’t hold it, would they think we were chickening out?” Cllr Hayes said.

“We did this show in such a short time frame. It is for the 10,000 inhabitants of our parish to get out of their houses and come down – it is their show.

“I saw neighbours I have not seen for 18 months down there.”

Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council receives no income from the event and uses any donations to support charity.

Cllr Hayes added: “It was fantastic, there were so many people. We guessed there must have been about 2,000 people.

“There was a nice feel about it, a nice buzz. We weren’t sure how people were going to react because of the pandemic. Would they shy away, or would they think ‘I have had enough’, and certainly the latter happened.

“I saw people sitting around on hay bales and deck chairs having drinks and it reminded me of a music festival.”