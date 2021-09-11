Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show to take place on Sunday

Wooburn and Bourne End will be hosting its annual village show again this weekend, with all of the traditional attractions.

The village show, organised by the parish council, will open from 12pm-4pm on Sunday in Wooburn Park, Wash Hill, complete with a medieval encampment and combat, duck race and live music.

A circus workshop, dog show and fairground rides will also be available to take part in and watch at the weekend, as the show returns for the first time since 2019.

The event will also offer refreshments and is free. Visit wooburnparish.gov.uk for more on the village show.