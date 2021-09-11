Wooburn and Bourne End Village Show to take place on Sunday

12:00PM, Saturday 11 September 2021
The Wooburn and Bourne End Show last took place two years ago
Wooburn and Bourne End will be hosting its annual village show again this weekend, with all of the traditional attractions.
The village show, organised by the parish council, will open from 12pm-4pm on Sunday in Wooburn Park, Wash Hill, complete with a medieval encampment and combat, duck race and live music.
A circus workshop, dog show and fairground rides will also be available to take part in and watch at the weekend, as the show returns for the first time since 2019.
The event will also offer refreshments and is free. Visit wooburnparish.gov.uk for more on the village show.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Thames Valley Police has confirmed three people have died after a car crashed into Taplow railway bridge last night.
Tributes have been paid to a 'fearless' Maidenhead swimming teacher who brought 'passion, energy and enthusiasm' to the sport, following her death at the age of 56.
A new Christmas light trail will open up at Windsor Great Park in November run by the same events company behind Hyde Park Winter Wonderland.