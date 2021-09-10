Marlow Carnival to return to town this weekend

Carnival fever is set to hit Marlow this weekend with the return of a popular annual event in Higginson Park.

Marlow Carnival returns after a year off due to the pandemic on Saturday in the town centre venue, with live music, dance performances, magic shows and fairground rides on offer.

The last event took place back in 2019.

A ‘Junior GP’ children’s driving experience will also be available for younger petrolheads, while stalls and food and drink stands will add to the carnival atmosphere.

Alcoholic drinks including Marlow’s own gin will be on offer at the free event, which is run by the Marlow Community Association.

The carnival will take place from 11am-5pm. Visit www.marlowcarnival.com for more information.