Wait continues for river safety signs in Bourne End to keep teens safe

The wait continues for warning signs to be placed on a stretch of river where teenager Jordan Veira lost his life – despite calls for action by his bereaved parents.

In June the 15-year-old Furze Platt student disappeared after entering the water near The Bounty pub, off Cock Marsh.

Soon after Jordan’s death, his family and school called for ‘meaningful change’ to increase river safety awareness, including better signage on the place where Jordan went into the river.

His parents repeated this call to action at a pre-inquest into Jordan’s death two weeks ago.

At the pre-inquest, Jordan’s mother Sibongile Veira stated her certainty that warning signs by the water would have led him to take more caution before entering.

The Advertiser asked the Royal Borough council, Environment Agency and landowners about the progress being made in installing signs around the water.

A council spokesman said: “Different stretches of the river are governed by many different landowners including the council, National Trust, the Environment Agency and private individuals.

“The council has agreed for more safety and warning signs to be created and installed at key locations selected by a partnership consisting of the council, Thames Valley Police, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Environment Agency.

“These organisations are also working to address matters including education and awareness and increase buoyancy aids at riverside locations.”

The Environment Agency has been named as an ‘interested party’ to consider matters of safety for the inquest, set to take place in November.

A spokesman for the Agency said: “The Environment Agency can give advice, but ultimately it is up to the landowners to do risk assessments and put up signs.”

At the pre-inquest, Kingston Maritime Voluntary Service, a charity that works to promote safety on the Thames, said it believed the National Trust owned the land where Jordan died.

The National Trust told the Advertiser it was responsible for Cock Marsh up until the towpath.

A spokesman for the Trust said: “While each of us personally was saddened to hear of the tragic death of Jordan Veira earlier this year in the River Thames, as an organisation, the National Trust has not been contacted by anyone in relation to the incident.

“We follow the guidelines in ‘Managing Visitor Safety in the Countryside’ overseen by the Visitor Safety Group and if there were any requests for information from the coroner, we would co-operate fully and assist where we could.”